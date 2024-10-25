If there’s one constant throughout places in Canada, it’s that we all believe that our cities have the worst drivers.

But it’s not often that we feel appreciation for our fellow drivers. An Edmontonian is expressing their appreciation for local motorists after an eye-opening experience in a city several provinces east.

In a post to Reddit, the user explained they had spent 10 days in Montreal and felt that every time they got into a vehicle was a “deathwish,” with a laundry list of complaints about the drivers.

“I will never complain about Edmonton drivers after visiting Montreal,” the user said.

“My Uber from the airport drove 100 in a 70 zone and I thought good heavens I’m going to die, that’s pretty confident for an Uber. Thought this might be a one-off thing,” they wrote.

“Got in my next Uber the day after, the driver went 120 in a 70 zone, and we were getting passed by most of the other cars!”

The user also described scenes of “endless honking and near-misses” with “nobody checking their blindspots.”

“I’m pretty sure the tales of the dangers of the Canadian goose aren’t about the bird; they’re about Montreal drivers.”

“Anyways, thank you, Edmonton drivers, for not turning residential streets into a full-contact sport where everyone is the ball, player, and net.”

Unsurprisingly, the comment section lit up. However, Montreal wasn’t the only Canadian city that faced heat about its drivers; Vancouver was also targeted.

Another said that if not Montreal, Ottawa was where the worst drivers in Canada could be found.

Some even suggested that the user experience would differ when driving outside Canada.

Some, however, believed the opposite to be true, claiming that Edmonton was truly where the worst drivers resided.

Which Canadian city has the worst drivers, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.