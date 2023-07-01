SportsHockeyCanadiens

Drouin finally leaves Canadiens after six seasons with team

Jul 1 2023
After six seasons, Jonathan Drouin’s time with the Montreal Canadiens has finally come to an end.

As per TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Drouin has signed a contract with the Colorado Avalanche, ending his tenure with the Habs.

The details of his contract have yet to be announced.

Drouin had 48 goals and 138 assists  in 321 games for the Canadiens in his career over the course of the last six seasons, after coming over in a high-profile trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defener Mikhail Sergachev.

More to come…

