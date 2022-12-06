Here's how Montreal's December rent prices break down by neighbourhood

According to a newly published report from liv.rent, Montreal’s rental market saw a few notable changes over the last month — including a few pieces of good news.

For one, the average monthly rent in Montreal has fallen by $31 this December, to $1,524 for an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit.

On top of that, the average monthly rent for an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit in The Plateau-Mont-Royal, one of the city’s most expensive boroughs, fell by a margin of 9.13% this month.

The liv.rent report claims that when compared to other large cities like Vancouver or Toronto, “Montreal renters & landlords have enjoyed much greater consistency amid Canada’s rising interest rates.”

Some of the more notable data points were about the disparity between rental rates in different parts of the city. For example, it costs $519 more to rent an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit downtown than in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve as indicated by the following chart of unfurnished unit rates.

As of now, furnished units in the city rent for an average of $69 more than unfurnished ones. Liv.rent says that “landlords can still earn a slightly higher profit by renting out a furnished unit, and can also attract different renter demographics such as students and those looking for short-term rentals.”

So while the difference is not massive, you will still save some dough if you bring your own furniture.

Click here to read the entire liv.rent report.