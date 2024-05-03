SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens sign defensive prospect to three-year deal

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
May 3 2024, 12:42 pm
NHL

The Montreal Canadiens have inked another young defenceman to a deal.

On Friday, the Canadiens revealed the details of a new three-year contract with blueliner Adam Engström.

A third round pick (92nd overall) in the 2022 draft, Engström’s new deal will span from 2024-25 to 2026-27.

Up until now, the 20-year-old Swede has showcased his offensive skillset in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 22 points in 51 games for Rögle BK. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 193 lbs, Engström contributed significantly in the playoffs too, helpinig his club clinch the SHL SM Silver Medal with four assists in 15 games.

