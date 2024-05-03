Canadiens sign defensive prospect to three-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have inked another young defenceman to a deal.

On Friday, the Canadiens revealed the details of a new three-year contract with blueliner Adam Engström.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2026-27) with defenseman Adam Engström. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/V7OXwBRJVi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2024

A third round pick (92nd overall) in the 2022 draft, Engström’s new deal will span from 2024-25 to 2026-27.

Up until now, the 20-year-old Swede has showcased his offensive skillset in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 22 points in 51 games for Rögle BK. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 193 lbs, Engström contributed significantly in the playoffs too, helpinig his club clinch the SHL SM Silver Medal with four assists in 15 games.