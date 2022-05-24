Crowds storm barricades as Canadian rap festival gets out-of-control (VIDEOS)

Was this past weekend’s Metro Metro festival a success?

The answer may depend on who you ask.

While surprise performances by rap superstars like Drake and 50 Cent certainly helped to elevate the Montreal festival’s status, simultaneously creating a buzz around town, footage of dangerous behaviour by concertgoers has been making waves online.

Multiple videos featuring crowds breaking through security barricades outside the city’s Olympic Stadium grounds and storming into the festival have surfaced over the weekend.

One TikTok video shows hundreds of people, who likely did not purchase tickets, rushing past security guards, and trampling over one another.

Other footage from an Instagram compilation highlights multiple instances of physical altercations between festival employees and attendees. Efforts made by a seemingly understaffed security team ⁠— many of whom were on bicycles ⁠— seemed to make little to no impact on the chaotic crowd.

Metro Metro acknowledged the bad behaviour and promised consequences in a statement over the weekend.

“We have identified individuals attempting to enter the site illegally,” said organizers, adding that “violators are easily identifiable and are subject to penalties.”

⁠At least five arrests were allegedly made at the festival.

Daily Hive Montreal has reached out to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) for further comment.