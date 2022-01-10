Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough
Jan 10 2022, 9:28 pm
Montreal has seen 241,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,931 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Quebec public health reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 749,866 since March 2020.
Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 41% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (4,931 of 11,966).
The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.
On January 10, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.
Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.
|Borough/District
|Number of cases since start of pandemic
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|20,772
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|19,309
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|17,403
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|16,685
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|15,511
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|15,302
|Montréal-Nord
|13,387
|Saint-Laurent
|13,038
|Saint-Léonard
|12,801
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|10,813
|Ville-Marie
|10,120
|LaSalle
|9,828
|Sud Ouest
|8,408
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|7,876
|Anjou
|6,154
|Lachine
|5,453
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|5,208
|Territory to be confrmed*
|4,999
|Pointe-Claire
|2,388
|Outremont
|2,387
|Mont Royal
|2,134
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|1,953
|Dorval
|1,721
|Kirkland
|1,651
|Westmount
|1,504
|Beaconsfield
|1,263
|Hampstead
|807
|Montreal-Est
|555
|Montreal-Ouest
|452
|Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
|367
|Baie-D’Urfé
|242
|Senneville
|70
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.