Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Montreal has seen 241,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,931 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Quebec public health reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 749,866 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 41% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (4,931 of 11,966).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On January 10, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 20,772 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 19,309 Ahuntsic–Cartierville 17,403 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 16,685 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 15,511 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 15,302 Montréal-Nord 13,387 Saint-Laurent 13,038 Saint-Léonard 12,801 Plateau-Mont-Royal 10,813 Ville-Marie 10,120 LaSalle 9,828 Sud Ouest 8,408 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 7,876 Anjou 6,154 Lachine 5,453 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,208 Territory to be confrmed* 4,999 Pointe-Claire 2,388 Outremont 2,387 Mont Royal 2,134 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 1,953 Dorval 1,721 Kirkland 1,651 Westmount 1,504 Beaconsfield 1,263 Hampstead 807 Montreal-Est 555 Montreal-Ouest 452 Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 367 Baie-D’Urfé 242 Senneville 70

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”