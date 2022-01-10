News

Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Tyler Jadah
|
Jan 10 2022, 9:28 pm
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Montreal has seen 241,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,931 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Quebec public health reported 10,573 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 749,866 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 41% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (4,931 of 11,966).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On January 10, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 20,772
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 19,309
Ahuntsic–Cartierville 17,403
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 16,685
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 15,511
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 15,302
Montréal-Nord 13,387
Saint-Laurent 13,038
Saint-Léonard 12,801
Plateau-Mont-Royal 10,813
Ville-Marie 10,120
LaSalle 9,828
Sud Ouest 8,408
Pierrefonds–Roxboro 7,876
Anjou 6,154
Lachine 5,453
Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,208
Territory to be confrmed* 4,999
Pointe-Claire 2,388
Outremont 2,387
Mont Royal 2,134
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 1,953
Dorval 1,721
Kirkland 1,651
Westmount 1,504
Beaconsfield 1,263
Hampstead 807
Montreal-Est 555
Montreal-Ouest 452
Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 367
Baie-D’Urfé 242
Senneville 70
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.
