"Sole Caufield": Canadiens fans roast socks featuring star player's face

Montreal Canadiens fans are having a bit of a field day with a peculiar piece of team merchandise.

A Reddit user by the name of NorthernPaladin89 posted a photo of a pair of Habs-coloured socks featuring forward Cole Caufield’s face on a store shelf to the Habs Reddit community on Thursday.

And between the bushy brows, pronounced dimples, and wrinkles under his eyes, something about the portrait seems to be off.

“Look how they massacred our boy,” they wrote in reference to the unflattering representation of the 22-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, fans who agreed with his sentiments had a few clever puns of their own to contribute to the thread.

“I don’t want his mother to see him this way,” someone wrote in response to the original post’s Godfather reference.

Comment

byu/NorthernPaladin89 from discussion

inHabs

“Honey, what’s wrong? You’ve barely worn your Sole Caufield,” one user asked sarcastically.

Comment

byu/NorthernPaladin89 from discussion

inHabs

Comment

byu/NorthernPaladin89 from discussion

inHabs

One fan who owns their own pair of the Caufield socks admitted that they look even worse when they’re worn due to the fabric stretching.

Comment

byu/NorthernPaladin89 from discussion

inHabs

Finally, one comment predicted that Caufield would be receiving a pair as a gag gift from one of his teammates this Christmas.

Comment

byu/NorthernPaladin89 from discussion

inHabs

While they don’t seem too popular among Reddit users, for those interested in getting a pair, the socks are currently on sale for $21.99 on majorleaguesocks.com.

The company also produces Canadiens socks with the faces of other former and current players, such as Arber Xhekaj, Carey Price, Patrick Roy, Guy Lafleur, and Maurice Richard — all of which include much better likenesses.