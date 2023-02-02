Here are the 10 coldest days ever recorded in Montreal

Montreal is a city of extremes — especially in the weather column.

While fall and spring are quite pleasant, our sweltering, sticky summers — while short-lived — are brutally humid. But over a calendar year, they are no match for the dreadfully long, frigid winter season.

We may take it in stride by getting out in the elements, but excessive snow, lack of sunlight, and, most of all, bitter cold can get to be tiresome, and downright dangerous.

As we gear up (and layer up) for what’s expected to be the coldest day in over a decade, let’s take a look at the 10 lowest temperatures ever recorded in the city. We’ve based the list on data from extremeweatherwatch.com, a site that has compiled climate records for the city from 1943 up to the present day.

Rank Temperature Date 1 -37.8 °C January 15, 1957 2 -35.2 °C January 4, 1981 3 -33.9 °C February 15, 1943 3 -33.9 °C December 29, 1933 5 -33.5 °C January 3, 1981 6 -33.3 °C February 16, 1943 7 -32.8 °C December 30, 1933 7 -32.8 °C February 11, 1914 7 -32.8 °C January 13, 1914 10 -32.4 °C December 25, 1980

According to the chart, the coldest temperature in Montreal’s history is -37.8 °C, which occurred on January 15, 1957. Interestingly, though, half of the temperatures in the top 10 have been tied. The most common being -32.8 °C.

In case you were wondering, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was a boiling 37.6°C back in August of 1975. When compared, the hottest and coldest vary by a margin of nearly 75°C. Talk about contrast.

As for where this Friday will rank, the forecast low is still hovering around -27 °C at night. It’s certainly cold but not record-breaking. Wind, though, will make things worse. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, wind chill values between minus 38 and minus 42 are expected through Saturday.

Yikes.