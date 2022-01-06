Cineplex axes 6,000 jobs in Ontario, Quebec due to COVID-19 restrictions

Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 6,000 part-time employees in Ontario and Quebec due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision impacts workers at 67 theatres and six entertainment venues in Ontario and 17 theatres in Quebec.

New public health measures in Ontario were announced by Premier Doug Ford on Monday, while new measures in Quebec were announced in mid-December.

The measures also impact indoor concert venues, museums, galleries, and other attractions.

“We are eager to get our team back to work once and for all, as soon as these temporary restrictions are lifted,” said Melissa Pressacco, director of communications for Cineplex, in an email to Daily Hive.

The policies meant to curtail the Ontario’s soaring COVID-19 cases are expected to remain in place until at least January 26. The policies in Quebec have no set expiration date.

Cineplex operates more than 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada.