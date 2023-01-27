Caufield in high spirits at Canadiens practice despite injury (VIDEO)

Cole Caufield might not be with the Montreal Canadiens for the rest of the season, but he’s keeping a good head on his shoulders about it.

Well, clearly a strong head, given the size of the hat he wore to the Canadiens practice in Brossard on Friday afternoon.

TVA Sports journalist Marc-André Perreault shared a video of the 22-year-old forward laughing and having a good time on the bench while wearing a baseball hat much larger than that of Jake Evans, standing next to him

Tu ne peux quand pas confisquer les bâtons de tous les garçons…

NDLR. C’est celui de Xhekaj et c’est son épaule droite le problème alors calmos 😉 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/zkAwZMpfDq — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) January 27, 2023

Caufield, who addressed the media earlier in the day, is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury, but was still present at the Habs’ on-ice session Friday morning, using his strong shoulder and some of Arber Xhekaj’s gear to stickhandle on the side.

“I think they took my sticks away in the locker room… and my skates,” Caufield said to the media Friday morning.

Caufield dislocated his shoulder twice through the season already, pushing him to require surgery despite his desire to keep playing.

“I didn’t want to stop playing,” he said. “I had a couple of tests done to look at it more clearly but, in the end, like it could’ve been one more fall, and it could have been even worse.”

In his third NHL season, Caufield scored 26 goals, 10 assists and 36 points in 46 games, as the Canadiens slightly over-delivered on pre-season expectations through the first half of the regular season.

“It really wasn’t up to me to stop playing, but with the right circumstances, I feel this is the best decision long term.”

While his injury may help Montreal’s desire to dip into the bottom of the NHL standings and the Conor Bedard sweepstakes, Caufield is keeping in good spirits amid the situation.