On Friday, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield spoke to members of the media about an injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Caufield, who was on pace to finish the season with more than 40 goals, says he dislocated his shoulder and popped it back in place twice in games over the last few weeks.

Cole Caufield s’adresse aux médias au Centre Bell pour faire le point sur sa blessure à l’épaule qui a mis fin à sa saison. Cole Caufield is addressing the media at the Bell Centre to provide updates on his season-ending shoulder injury.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/jH0key0vXW — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2023

The first incident occurred during a fall in a game against Dallas before Christmas, he says. The second “awkward fall” happened on January 6 in Nashville. That was one that Caufield was not able to simply shake off. “That time was more painful.”

Since then, Caufield has met with three separate doctors, all of which determined he will require shoulder surgery. Walking away from the team, though, was not an easy decision for the 22-year-old. “If it was up to me, I would still be out there,” he told reporters.

While it was suggested he did not hit the ice, the Canadiens staff took extra precautions to make sure he didn’t worsen the injury. “I think they took my sticks away in the locker room… and my skates,” Caufield said smiling.

Caufield’s shoulder surgery is scheduled for February 1. It will be performed by the same surgeon who operated on Josh Anderson’s shoulder back in 2020. His recovery is expected to take three months.

Despite the disappointing diagnosis, he is optimistic about returning to full form next season. “I think down the road, it’ll all work out.”