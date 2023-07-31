Canadiens lock up Jesse Ylonen on one-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the signing of a one-year, two-way contract with forward Jesse Ylonen.

Last season, the 23-year-old played 37 games for the Canadiens, scoring six goals and 16 points.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Jesse Ylönen.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/hQAlRaTuTk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 31, 2023

The Finnish American forward spent most of his season in the AHL with Laval Rocket, where he netted 11 goals and 32 points over 39 games.

Montreal selected Ylonen with the 35th overall pick during the second round of the 2018 Draft. He was part of Finland’s gold-winning team at the 2019 World Juniors.

Since making his AHL debut in the 2020-2021 season, he has tallied 34 goals and 51 assists in 120 games with Laval.

Among Montreal’s players who needed new contracts this offseason, Ylonen was the last to be without one.