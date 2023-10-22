"I still go": Canadiens' Xhekaj shops at Costco where he used to work

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arbers Xhekaj still shops at the Costco where he used to work.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Hamilton, Ontario native was relying on the hours that he worked at the bulk store to pay for his training and on-ice sessions.

In an interview with TVA’s Dave Morissette, Xhekaj explained that his mom got him a job at Costco when the OHL season was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was when COVID hit and they kind of shut down everything, I wasn’t just going to sit at home,” said Xhekaj. “I had so much free time… I had to do something, I wanted money.

“My mom got me a job at Costco and the rest is history from there.”

It’s been quite a strange, but positive, few years for the undrafted defenceman. He has gone from scanning items at a register to playing for one of the NHL’s most storied franchises in less than three years.

Xhekaj hasn’t let his rapid success forget where he came from.

“I was there every two weeks buying groceries this summer,” added Xhekaj. “I still go there and say hi to all my coworkers and the managers.”

It’s unknown if Xhekaj uses any of the skills he learned while working at Costco in the NHL, but there is no doubt an angry customer would look twice before saying something mean to the 22-year-old.

Xhekaj introduced himself as one of the league’s heavyweights earlier this season in a massive tilt with Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves.

Ryan Reaves vs. Arber Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/bcNByIDprQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 11, 2023

Xhekaj has quickly become a fan favourite among the Canadiens fanbase. His hard-to-pronounce last name has earned him the nickname ‘Wifi’ with fans, a name in which he has some mixed feelings.

You can catch Xhekaj and the rest of the Canadiens in action when they head to Buffalo to duel with the Sabres on Monday.