Canadiens trade Lehkonen to Avalanche for pick, prospect

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for prospect Justin Barron and a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lehkonen has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games this season.

He has scored 149 points (74 goals, 75 assists) in 396 regular-season games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 33 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Barron has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 43 games for Colorado’s American Hockey League affiliate this season.

Montreal will retain 50% of Lehkonen’s remaining $2.3 million contract, according to Chris Johnston. He is a restricted free agent at season’s end.