The Montreal Canadiens have pulled the trigger on a minor trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Jakov Novak, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound centre is headed to Montreal in exchange for future considerations, CapFriendly reports.

TRADE To Montreal Canadiens

-Jakov Novak To Ottawa Senators:

-Future Considerationshttps://t.co/STUOqXcJNc — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 13, 2023

The 24-year-old from Riverside, Ontario was drafted by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Novak scored 91 points in 161 games in college, split into five years of NCAA hockey. Novak began at Bentley University before spending the past two years at Northeastern University. He turned pro at the tail end of last season and appeared 14 games with the ECHL’s Allen Americans, scoring 12 points.

Jakov Novak (#GoSensGo) goes to the net and snaps home the rebound to give Northeastern a 2-0 lead over BU at the Beanpot. Jérémie Bucheler and Jack Hughes (#GoKingsGo) the assists on the play. pic.twitter.com/45IMvTFNeZ — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) February 7, 2023

Novak is currently unsigned and should see time with the Canadiens’ organization at the minor league level next season.