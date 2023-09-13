SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens acquire Jakov Novak in trade with Ottawa Senators: report

Sep 13 2023, 11:21 pm
The Montreal Canadiens have pulled the trigger on a minor trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Jakov Novak, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound centre is headed to Montreal in exchange for future considerations, CapFriendly reports.

The 24-year-old from Riverside, Ontario was drafted by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Novak scored 91 points in 161 games in college, split into five years of NCAA hockey. Novak began at Bentley University before spending the past two years at Northeastern University. He turned pro at the tail end of last season and appeared 14 games with the ECHL’s Allen Americans, scoring 12 points.

Novak is currently unsigned and should see time with the Canadiens’ organization at the minor league level next season.

