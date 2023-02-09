Three players the Canadiens should try to trade before the deadline

It’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens are sellers going into the March 3 trade deadline.

As they descend to the bottom of the league’s standings and ascend to the top of the draft lottery, there’s a good chance they shed some contracts before the offseason. Rumours have been flying around as we move closer to the big day, but a few names have stood out.

Here are three players the Canadiens should probably deal over the next few weeks in order to get the best possible return.

Joel Edmundson

Rumours about Edmundson being traded have been going around as soon as the season began. The apparent market price for the 29-year-old defenceman is a first-round pick.

If that seems high, remember that Montreal swapped fellow left-handed defenceman Ben Chiarot for the Florida Panthers’ unprotected first-round pick last March.

Teams looking to bolster their back end have already circled Edmundson’s name. If a bidding war does break out, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes can come out of the deal with a nice return for the dependable blueliner.

Rumoured teams: Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers

Josh Anderson

Anderson has only put up 19 points over 49 points this season, but his value on the trade market continues to go up. Montreal might seize the opportunity to deal the power forward to a playoff contender in order to maximize their return.

The 28-year-old is in the third season of a seven-year contract with a cap hit of $5.5 million. If the Habs want to make some big signings over the summer, it might be in their best interest to make some room in the salary cap department.

Teams looking to add size and secondary scoring are likely to make offers on Anderson.

We’ve all seen what he can do come playoff time.

Rumoured teams: Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils

Sean Monahan

Since the Canadiens acquired Monahan and a conditional first-round pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for “future considerations,” he’s been seen as an expendable asset.

A hot start to the season in Montreal boosted his trade value, but an injury has kept him away from the ice for over two months now. Questions surrounding his return window will certainly play a role in his trade value.

But, if Monahan is close to 100%, it’s likely that he will be dealt.

Monahan, who has the balance of a $6.375 million cap hit remaining, has six goals and 17 points in 25 games in his first season in Montreal. The oft-injured 28-year-old has 479 points (218 goals, 261 assists) in 681 games with the Canadiens and Calgary Flames.

Additionally, the centre will have the option to re-sign with the Canadiens as a free agent over the offseason since he is in the final year of his contract.

Rumoured teams: Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals