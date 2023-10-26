SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens have discussed Armia trade involving Anthony Mantha: report

Oct 26 2023, 3:29 pm
After placing him on waivers before the start of the season, it’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens would not mind parting ways with forward Joel Armia.

His $3.4 million cap hit and lack of consistency in recent years have a lot to do with that.

But after a brief yet productive AHL stint with the Laval Rocket (four goals and one assist over four games), the Canadiens recalled the 30-year-old a few days after Kirby Dach was deemed out for the season due to injury.

And according to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Canadiens “re-engaged” in trade discussions involving Armia, who was being shopped around over the offseason, shortly after calling him up.

While making a deal involving the Finnish winger, who has two seasons remaining on his four-year contract, is no easy task, it is possible.

For instance, Pagnotta recently reported that Montreal and the Washington Capitals had previously discussed a potential deal involving Armia and Quebec-born winger Anthony Mantha.

“I’m told the Habs did indeed have a conversation with the Washington Capitals about local boy Anthony Mantha and Montreal forward Joel Armia was part of the discussion, but I am not sure Washington would have been his final landing spot,” Pagnotta wrote in a Wednesday article. “Those talks have quieted down but could get revisited if the Capitals reengage.”

Like Armia, Mantha carries a large cap hit ($5.7 million) and has struggled to find his footing since arriving in Washington via trade in 2021.

Last season, the 29-year-old Longueuil native netted just 11 goals and 27 points over 67 games with the Capitals.

At this point, it’s clear that a change of scenery is probably what both players need. Hopefully, their respective teams follow suit.

