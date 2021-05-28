Canadiens to have fans in attendance for Saturday's playoff game vs Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens may not have finished first in the North Division this season, but they’ll be pioneers in something else: they’ll be the first Canadian team to host spectators at an NHL game since the pandemic halted the league in March of 2020.

Up to 2,500 fans are expected for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, where Montreal trails Toronto by a 3-2 series margin. About 250 fans were given entry for Tuesday night’s Game 4, but were limited to luxury boxes.

Unless you have priority through corporate partnerships, Game 6 tickets are not exactly the kind of financial decision you make lightly. On Thursday, ticket prices were just under $1,000. By Friday morning, they’d jumped up to nearly $1,500 a seat for the cheapest resale ticket available on Ticketmaster.

Per Quebec’s reopening plan unveiled last week, 250 people are allowed per section.

Here’s hoping everyone attending has a grand, safe old time.