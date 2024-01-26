When it comes to Brendan Gallagher facing a possible suspension, former Montreal Canadiens teammate P.K. Subban is telling it like it is.

The retired NHL defenceman, who spends a good bulk of his time talking hockey as an ESPN analyst, often chimes in on hot topics on his social media pages. In Subban’s latest rant, he showed no allegiance to familiar ties, addressing Gallagher’s dangerous hit on Adam Pelech during Thursday night’s game between the Canadiens and New York Islanders.

“I know Brendan Gallagher’s an ex-teammate of mine… but I gotta be consistent here,” Subban said before comparing the hit to one issued by Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy earlier this season.

The 34-year-old, who argues that the hit is worthy of suspension, concluded that Gallagher was not making a hockey play when he elbowed the Islanders blueliner.

“It’s not a hockey play. It’s not a collision in the corner. It’s not a battle for the puck,” Subban added. “Gallagher throws his elbow right into his chin. I don’t know how else I’m supposed to call that?”

Subban, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Canadiens, concluded his video by calling the winger’s hit “inexcusable.”

“To me, those are the hits that we just can’t have. That’s just inexcusable. There’s no upside,” he said. “I don’t wanna see hits like this in the game.”

With Gallagher receiving a game misconduct and game ejection for the hit, which appeared to target Pelech’s head, he was also issued a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Since the hearing will be performed over the phone, the 31-year-old, who has never received a suspension, can only be penalized a maximum of five games.

Over 46 games this season, his 12th with Montreal, Gallagher has netted eight goals and eight assists, logging 41 penalty minutes in the process.