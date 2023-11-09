4 Canadiens players who have been better than expected this season

Like every season, the Montreal Canadiens’ 2023-2024 campaign has already come with a few pleasant and unpleasant surprises.

While players like Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky struggle to make an impact on the scoresheet, other guys are pulling some extra weight, playing beyond their expectations.

That said, here are four Canadiens players who have been better than expected this season.

Tanner Pearson

When the Canadiens acquired veteran winger Tanner Pearson in a September trade with the Vancouver Canucks, they were not expecting him to be one of the team’s leading scorers. But so far, the 31-year-old, who recently recovered from a broken hand, has been a difference-maker.

With three goals and three assists over 12 games, Pearson is a plus one, averaging about 14 minutes a night. He’s also netted two of his points on the powerplay, a special teams unit the Habs continue to struggle with.

Justin Barron

Despite having the second-lowest average ice time among Montreal defencemen, Justin Barron is making the most of his opportunities.

In fact, the 21-year-old is tied for third place in scoring among his teammates with three goals and one assist in just nine games. Part of that has come from finding chemistry with linemate Kaiden Guhle in the midst of David Savard’s absence.

It’s worth noting that Barron is also a plus three on a team that has more goals against (44) than goals for (36). Not bad for a guy who was a healthy scratch to start the season.

Brendan Gallagher

While fans have been hoping for it for a few years now, this season might mark the resurgence of Brendan Gallagher.

Gallagher’s style of play, paired with some plain old bad luck, has kept him off the ice for multiple stretches over the past few years. In fact, the last time the Habs forward played a full season was in 2018-2019. Since then, several injuries, including two broken fingers, a fractured hand, a broken ankle, and a concussion, have prevented him from suiting up consistently.

But since starting this year with a clean bill of health, the 31-year-old has netted an impressive four goals and three assists over 12 games, including a game-winner and three powerplay points.

Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan has not just exceeded expectations this season, he might be Montreal’s best all-around player so far.

The veteran centre, who, funnily enough, has been paired on a line with Gallagher and Pearson for most of the season, has been an offensive dynamo, netting six goals and five assists over 12 games.

He also boasts a faceoff win ratio of 60.4%, the best out of any centre on the team. Along with helping out on the penalty kill, Monahan has been clutch on the team’s top powerplay unit, netting three goals and one assist when Montreal has the man advantage.

“When he’s on the ice, it doesn’t matter to me who’s on the ice for the other team,” head coach Martin St. Louis said when asked about the player. “He’s a good leader, a good example.”