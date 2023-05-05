Two Canadiens players named to Canada's World Championship roster

The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason may have already begun, but you can still watch a pair of Habs play on the world stage this month.

Two Canadiens players were named to Team Canada today, ahead of the annual tournament that begins May 12 in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

Rookie defenceman Justin Barron and goalie Samuel Montembeault were both revealed to be a part of the roster, which also includes former Habs forward Tyler Toffoli.

The initial 20-man roster consists of two goalies, six defencemen, and 12 forwards. More additions will be announced at a later date, perhaps consisting of players on teams that get eliminated from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We are excited to unveil the first 20 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, as this is a group that combines international experience with veteran leadership and young talent,” said Team Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong. “We know these players will represent our country with pride in Tampere and Riga, and we look forward to competing for a gold medal this month.”