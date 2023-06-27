Canadiens' Dubois dreams dashed as he gets traded to another team

The long-running saga of where Pierre-Luc Dubois will end up after requesting a trade from the Winnipeg Jets has finally come to an end.

While the French-Canadian forward had his heart set on Montreal, he also gave the Jets a list of other teams he would want to be traded to. Among his preferred destinations were the Los Angeles Kings, who won the bidding war on Tuesday.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the eight-year extension for Dubois will reportedly carry an $8.5M AAV in the sign-and-trade with Los Angeles.

The trade was officially announced later in the afternoon.

The return for Winnipeg consists of three Kings forwards in Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari, along with a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft (via Montreal).

Over 434 NHL games, Dubois has put up 129 goals and 302 points with the Jets and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As for the Canadiens, once things fell through with the Winnipeg negotiations, they got involved in another high-profile trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

On Tuesday afternoon, Montreal acquired Colorado forward Alex Newhook in exchange for a first-round draft pick (31st overall), a second-round draft pick (37th overall), and prospect Gianni Fairbrother.