Here's the schedule for the Canadiens-Jets playoff series

After beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, the dates are now set for the Montreal Canadiens’ second-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

The schedule is as follows:

Game 1, Montreal at Winnipeg: Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 pm ET

Game 2, Montreal at Winnipeg: Friday, June 4, 7:30 pm ET

Game 3, Winnipeg at Montreal: Sunday, June 6, 6 pm ET

Game 4, Winnipeg at Montreal: Monday, June 7, TBA

Game 5, Montreal at Winnipeg: Wednesday, June 9, TBA*

Game 6, Winnipeg at Montreal: Friday, June 11, TBA*

Game 7, Montreal at Winnipeg: Sunday, June 13, TBA*

*if necessary.

Montreal made it through to the second round despite being fairly large underdogs against their biggest rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After falling behind 3-1 in the series, Montreal stormed back with three straight wins to take the series 4-3 in Game 7 last night.

Goaltender Carey Price led the way for the Canadiens, with a .932 save percentage and four wins in the series.

The winner of the Canadiens-Jets series will be the first Canadian team to make it through to the semi-finals since Ottawa played Pittsburgh in 2017.

The Canadiens went 3-6 against the Jets this year in their nine matchups

The games are available for broadcast in Canada on Sportsnet, TVA, and CBC (G1 and G2 only, so far.)

Here is the schedule for the three other divisional final playoff series.