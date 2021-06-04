Montreal spots to watch Game 2 between the Canadiens and Jets tonight
Round 2, Game 2, let’s go.
Specifically, let’s go to a restaurant.
The Montreal Canadiens have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place tonight in Manitoba.
The Habs won Game 1 on Wednesday night, which was overshadowed by a devastating hit and subsequent injury to forward Jake Evans.
Evans was not transported to hospital, but is out indefinitely with a concussion, says Habs coach Dominique Ducharme.
- See also:
As the Canadiens prep to take the ice and win a big one for Evans, why not venture out to the big city and celebrate the Habs outside of your home?
View this post on Instagram
Here are a few spots that will be hosting the game tonight. We’d recommend calling beforehand to make a reservation.
Burgundy Lion Pub
View this post on Instagram
Burgundy Lion’s trendy terrace, which hangs over Notre Dame, will be showing Game 2. The pub is serving on a first-come, first-served basis.
We’d recommend getting there right after work and not moving.
Phone: (514) 934-0888
Brasserie Des Rapides
View this post on Instagram
Brasserie Des Rapides in Lasalle will be screening the game on their terrace across two different big-screen TVs with sound.
Order yourself a pizza or club sandwich from the brasserie’s extensive menu.
Phone: (514) 595-3197
McLean’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
McLean’s Pub in the heart of downtown will be showing Game 2 and functioning on a first-come, first-served basis.
McLean’s might be the closest thing (literally) to the Bell Centre crowd.
Phone: (514) 392-7770
Wolf & Workman
View this post on Instagram
Wolf & Workman has a beautiful garden patio, surrounded by exposed brick, nestled into Old Montreal. If you’re eyeing a nice pint, some good pub grub, and the Habs, it’s tough to top Wolf & Workman.
Phone: (514) 737-1787
Bishop & Bagg
View this post on Instagram
The authentic British pub in the Mile End, which is used to hosting football screenings, will switch gears a bit and show Game 2 on its gorgeous terrace.
The pub’s extensive gin selection might come in handy depending on either Game 2 outcome.
Phone: (514) 277-4400
Lord William Pub
View this post on Instagram
The vintage-chic tavern in between Little Burgundy and Griffintown will be showing the big game on their spacious terrace.
How about a lamb burger and a series win?
Phone: (514) 925-3777
Pizzédélic Monkland
View this post on Instagram
Come on, pizza and the Habs? What else do you want?
Pizzédélic Monkland will play the game on their TVs inside and have the sound playing on the patio outside. Perfect for fans who want to pay attention but not all of the attention.
Phone: (514) 487-3103