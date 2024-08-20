Canadiens reveal Patrik Laine's new jersey number in Montreal

The Canadiens’ newest addition, Patrik Laine, faces a familiar challenge: finding an available jersey number.

Since being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, the Finnish sniper has worn No. 29. He carried this number when he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021.

But joining hockey’s most storied franchise makes that impossible. The Canadiens have 15 numbers hanging from their rafters, including No. 29, in honour of legendary netminder Ken Dryden.

And so, on Tuesday, the Canadiens revealed that Laine has opted for the old switcheroo, taking on No. 92 for the upcoming season.

29, mais dans l'autre sens 9️⃣2️⃣ 29, but reverse it

Laine will become the fourth Canadiens player to wear No. 92, following the likes of Steve Ott, Jonathan Drouin, and Nicolas Beaudin.

While Laine’s switch signifies a departure from a number he’s long been associated with, it also represents an opportunity for a fresh start on the ice.

“I don’t think there was much to be said in the sense that I needed convincing to come to Montreal. It’s the biggest hockey market there is. I’ve played in Canada before, and I loved every minute of it, so I miss being back there, where hockey is the number one thing,” the winger told reporters on Monday, just a few hours after the trade was made official.

“I feel like I’m at the point in my career where I can help guide these young guys since I’ve been around for a few years and have seen a lot of things.”

But aside from the numbers on his sweater or his stat sheet, Laine’s priority with the Canadiens is clear: winning.

“I want to come in and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and make the team win. Whether it’s me scoring 50 or scoring 20, as long as the team wins, that’s all I’m about. I just want to win.”