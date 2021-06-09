Canadiens' Jake Evans back training after scary injury

Jake Evans has resumed off-ice training, according to Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme.

That’s great news for Evans, who suffered a scary-looking injury a week ago when he was hit by Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets. Evans suffered a concussion on the play but wasn’t hospitalized. Still, brain injuries are always to be taken seriously, and Evans has a few more hurdles left before returning to game action.

Dominique Ducharme a indiqué que Jake Evans a repris l'entraînement hors glace hier. Dominique Ducharme says that Jake Evans resumed off-ice training yesterday.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 9, 2021

The Habs are currently awaiting the winner of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights currently lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 taking place tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

Ducharme provided another injury update today on defenceman Jeff Petry, who is nearing a return to the lineup.

“We think he’s going to be back early in the series,” said Ducharme. “We don’t know if it’s going to be Game 1, 2, 3. We’re hoping for the best… He needs a few days. So when game time comes, we feel if he’s not in, he’s going to be pretty close.”

The Canadiens will begin the third round on the road, in either Las Vegas or Denver, likely starting next week.