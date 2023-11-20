Canadiens reveal new injuries and call up AHL defenceman

The Montreal Canadiens seem to have caught the injury bug once again.

With Kirby Dach, Chris Wideman, and David Savard already out, the team announced Monday that defenceman Arber Xhekaj and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard would not be travelling to California for the Canadiens’ stint of road games.

The Habs later revealed that Harvey-Pinard, who last played on November 14, has been placed on Montreal’s injured reserve list.

As a result, Laval Rocket defenceman Jayden Struble was called up to fill a roster spot.

Les Canadiens ont inscrit le nom de l'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard sur la liste des blessés et ont rappelé le défenseur Jayden Struble du Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on the IR and recalled defenseman Jayden Struble from the Laval… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2023

According to the Canadiens’ PR team, both Xhekaj and Harvey-Pinard are expected to be out until at least November 29.

Despite a very productive NHL tenure last year, Harvey-Pinard has been off to a slow offensive start this season, netting just four assists and still looking for his first goal throughout 13 games.

Meanwhile, Xhekaj has been busy, logging one goal and two assists so far. The fan-favourite blueliner also leads the Habs in penalty minutes this season with 47.

As for Struble, the rookie is expected to make his NHL debut when the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks this Wednesday at 10 pm ET. Down a few key pieces, Montreal will try to climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division and improve their record of 7-9-2.