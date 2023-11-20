SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens reveal new injuries and call up AHL defenceman

Nov 20 2023
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens seem to have caught the injury bug once again.

With Kirby Dach, Chris Wideman, and David Savard already out, the team announced Monday that defenceman Arber Xhekaj and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard would not be travelling to California for the Canadiens’ stint of road games.

The Habs later revealed that Harvey-Pinard, who last played on November 14, has been placed on Montreal’s injured reserve list.

As a result, Laval Rocket defenceman Jayden Struble was called up to fill a roster spot.

According to the Canadiens’ PR team, both Xhekaj and Harvey-Pinard are expected to be out until at least November 29.

Despite a very productive NHL tenure last year, Harvey-Pinard has been off to a slow offensive start this season, netting just four assists and still looking for his first goal throughout 13 games.

Meanwhile, Xhekaj has been busy, logging one goal and two assists so far. The fan-favourite blueliner also leads the Habs in penalty minutes this season with 47.

As for Struble, the rookie is expected to make his NHL debut when the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks this Wednesday at 10 pm ET. Down a few key pieces, Montreal will try to climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division and improve their record of 7-9-2.

