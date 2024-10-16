Hockey players are known for having peculiar pre-game routines and superstitions. For legendary Montreal Canadiens forward Guy Lafleur, punctuality was key.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, fellow hockey icon Mats Sundin shared a few anecdotes about Lafleur’s unique tendencies.

It’s long been reported that Lafleur would enjoy cigarettes in the Habs’ locker room between periods. But according to longtime Maple Leafs captain Sundin, who shared the ice with No. 10 as a rookie with the Quebec Nordiques, Lafleur was always fully dressed in his gear before most of his teammates even arrived at the rink.

“My first game, I was probably at the rink three hours before the game… I come into the locker and there’s my sweater, No. 13, I got goosebumps,” the 53-year-old said, looking back on his first season in the league.

“The whole team is there, except one: Guy Lafleur. His whole stall is gone. His sweater’s gone, pants, everything,” he recalled. “I walk around the back room. When I come around the corner, there’s Guy Lafleur. He’s got his full gear on… taping his stick.”

Guy Lafleur would be fully dressed in his gear THREE HOURS before puck drop. Presented by @pinkwhitney https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/tLj9m9D3ys — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 15, 2024

Likely accustomed to being the only player to arrive that far ahead of puck drop, the French Canadian winger was delighted to see Sundin taking on his early-bird tendencies.

“He looks at me, he’s like ‘Mats, great to see you here in time. You know, preparation, if you want to be a great hockey player, you have to prepare. And I could tell right away, you’re gonna have a good career,'” Sundin recalled, laughing.

Before hanging up his skates for good, Lafleur, who was way past his glory days with the Canadiens at the time, had one more piece of advice to impart to the young Swede.

“He always told me, ‘Mats, shoot the puck, tabarnak! Don’t pass it.'”

Lafleur’s pre-game routine may have seemed a little quirky to some, but when you’ve lifted five Stanley Cups and scored over 500 goals and 1,300 points, you don’t fix what’s not broken.