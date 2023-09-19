Canadiens goalie prospect just released an album of original music

It’s been a big week for Montreal Canadiens prospect Quentin Miller.

The 18-year-old goalie won his first game at the rookie tournament in Buffalo on Saturday when the Canadiens prospects beat the Boston Bruins by a score of 4-1.

But before making his debut in his new uniform, the Montreal native hit a different kind of milestone on Friday as he released his first album.

Miller’s LP, Sounds of My Thoughts, features six instrumental tracks with beats and guitar licks written and produced by the 128th overall pick himself.

“I started playing guitar two years ago,” Miller explained in a recent interview with NHL.com. “I taught myself on YouTube. I also play piano and bass… I like making beats. It allows me to put my mind elsewhere in free moments. I can recharge my batteries better.”

The netminder, who uses the name q.miller for his music, also said that he would encourage other athletes to pursue hobbies outside of their sport.

“I encourage the fact that athletes have other interests, other passions,” he said in French. “Hockey is a part of your life, but you don’t have to be in hockey all the time. It’s important to have slightly different sides… There are guys who put too much on their shoulders with hockey.”

With that said, Miller noted that he would be taking a break from music in order to direct his full attention to hockey.

So far, that balance has been working for him.

Playing as a backup with the Quebec Remparts under coach Patrick Roy last season, Miller posted solid numbers over 20 games, even adding a Memorial Cup to his trophy case. It also helped him get selected by his childhood team, a reality he still has trouble fully processing.

“It’s difficult for me to realize that I’ve gotten this far. I went to see the Canadiens plenty of times as a kid. I watched them on TV all the time,” he said to reporters during rookie camp. “To be here, representing the Canadiens, is incredible.”

With all signs pointing to him taking on the starter role with the Remparts next season, it’s unclear if and when he will release more music.

In the meantime, though, fans can stream Miller’s album on Spotify.