"Traitor": Canadiens fans not happy with PK Subban cheering for Leafs

Nov 7 2023, 3:25 pm
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports | Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

From his exciting play to his charitable off-ice endeavours, ex-NHL defenceman PK Subban was (and is) beloved by Montreal Canadiens fans.

And while his time with the Habs only lasted six years, it was always pretty clear where the Toronto native’s heart was. That notion was solidified when the 35-year-old was honoured with his own Bell Centre ceremony back in January.

However, these days, Subban, who grew up a Canadiens fan, seems to be comfortable stepping into enemy territory, sending out a message of support for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

“Come on Leafs… Lots of hockey! One shift at a time,” Subban wrote on X as Toronto attempted to come back from a 4-1 deficit against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Boyz gotta rally!”

Subban’s encouragement may have worked, with the Leafs ultimately winning the game in overtime, but it came at a cost.

Members of the Canadiens faithful were not pleased and they made sure to let the ESPN host know.

“You mean… go Habs ya?” one user asked.

“They ain’t playing the Habs… relax,” Subban replied

“I don’t even know you anymore,” one fan wrote.

Another summed up their feelings in one simple word:

Meanwhile, one even called him a traitor.

Leafs fans, on the other hand, had the opposite reaction, with many urging Subban to return to the NHL and help bolster their blue line.

