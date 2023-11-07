"Traitor": Canadiens fans not happy with PK Subban cheering for Leafs

From his exciting play to his charitable off-ice endeavours, ex-NHL defenceman PK Subban was (and is) beloved by Montreal Canadiens fans.

And while his time with the Habs only lasted six years, it was always pretty clear where the Toronto native’s heart was. That notion was solidified when the 35-year-old was honoured with his own Bell Centre ceremony back in January.

However, these days, Subban, who grew up a Canadiens fan, seems to be comfortable stepping into enemy territory, sending out a message of support for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

“Come on Leafs… Lots of hockey! One shift at a time,” Subban wrote on X as Toronto attempted to come back from a 4-1 deficit against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Boyz gotta rally!”

Come on leafs.. lots of hockey! 1 shift at a time! Boyz gotta rally! — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 7, 2023

Subban’s encouragement may have worked, with the Leafs ultimately winning the game in overtime, but it came at a cost.

Members of the Canadiens faithful were not pleased and they made sure to let the ESPN host know.

“You mean… go Habs ya?” one user asked.

“They ain’t playing the Habs… relax,” Subban replied

They ain’t playing the habs… relax 💀 — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 7, 2023

“I don’t even know you anymore,” one fan wrote.

I don’t even know you anymore. — CommissionerColin (@CommrColin) November 7, 2023

Another summed up their feelings in one simple word:

Meanwhile, one even called him a traitor.

You’re a traitor PK… — Harris For Norris (@Justhabs18) November 7, 2023

Leafs fans, on the other hand, had the opposite reaction, with many urging Subban to return to the NHL and help bolster their blue line.

Lace up the skates, come play for the boys in Blue!! We could use a D man! 😁 — Sandy_6971🇨🇦❤️🇮🇹 (@Sandy_6971) November 7, 2023

Come replace Klingberg — Vrover (@WELOVEVROVER) November 7, 2023