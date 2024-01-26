Canadiens fans show love for Patrick Roy in return to Montreal

Montreal Canadiens fans do not forget. That much was made clear from their standing ovation for Patrick Roy on Thursday evening.

The Hall of Fame goalie made his return to the Bell Centre as head coach of the New York Islanders, a position he just recently accepted. The result was an emotional moment as the Canadiens organization played a touching video montage during the national anthem.

Fans in the arena gave Roy a standing ovation and a humongous cheer as the video played. The team also put a spotlight on the goalie’s retired No. 33, adding to the atmosphere inside the arena.

An Incredible Scene: The Centre Bell erupts in cheers as a video montage for New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy is played during the Canadian National Anthem

The 58-year-old was visibly emotional during the montage and clearly felt touched by the response in the arena.

A Habs legend through and through. Patrick Roy returns to Bell Centre.

Roy played 12 years with the Canadiens as a goalie in 1980s and 1990s, winning two Stanley Cups with the franchise. The team has not won another Stanley Cup since his departure.

He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest players in team history, as well as one of the best NHL goalies of all-time.

Roy’s new position with the Islanders is his first time back as an NHL bench boss since he was working for the Colorado Avalanche in 2016.

Despite saying this week that he didn’t want his return to be a large distraction, there was no doubt that the Montreal fans were going to give the former goalie a warm welcome.

The massive response was also predicted by a few inside the Canadiens organization.

“A regular Bell Centre atmosphere but is it going to be cranked up a notch because of Patrick coming back? My guess is yes,” said head coach Martin St. Louis earlier this week.