Canadiens fans give struggling Anderson an ovation after big game

Who said Montreal Canadiens fans were unforgiving?

The fanbase, though harsh at times like any other Canadian team, is also among the most appreciative in the league when their team plays well. That was visible on Saturday night after Montreal defeated the New York Islanders by a score of 5-3.

Struggling Canadiens forward Josh Anderson scored two goals in the game, giving him three on the season. It was a big moment for the 29-year-old, who has been the subject of criticism after a very slow start to the season.

After the game, Anderson was given an ovation by fans, who recognized how important a game like this was for him.

2 buts, première étoile du match et belle ovation pour Josh Anderson! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WcDc9gvpBi — Sébastien Benoit (@sebbenoit72) December 17, 2023

Anderson scored 21 goals and 32 points for the Canadiens last season. Coming into this season, there was hope that he could continue to be a productive goal-scorer for the team, but that hasn’t been the case. After 30 games so far, the Burlington, Ontario native is on pace for just eight goals, which would be a career-low over a full season. ‘

After the ovation, Anderson spoke about how much this game meant to him.

“It’s probably a night I’ll remember for a long time,” Anderson told Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie. “You just see how passionate our fanbase are and their continued support over the last couple of years… it means a lot for us.

“You look back on these nights and it makes you wanna work that much more harder for this fanbase.”

"Probably a night I'll remember for a long time." Josh Anderson speaks with @ShawnMcKenzieSN following his 2-goal performance. pic.twitter.com/VrbNUWllZu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2023

Anderson wasn’t the only player feeling the love from Montreal fans over the past week. Longtime Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher also received an ovation as he prepared to take a shootout attempt during Wednesday’s marathon loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If there is one thing Canadiens fans can recognize, it’s players who give their all while wearing the bleu blanc et rouge.