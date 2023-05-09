SportsHockeyCanadiens

No Bedard: Canadiens find out draft position following lottery

Al Sciola
May 9 2023, 12:18 am
While they were guaranteed a top-seven pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens did not exactly luck out in Monday night’s draft lottery.

As a result, the Habs have ended with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

With 68 points and a record of 31-45-6, Montreal finished their season in 28th place in the league’s standings — right behind the Arizona Coyotes. They had the fifth-best odds of coming out on top in the lottery, but ultimately stayed put.

Their poor season stats gave them an 8.5% chance of winning the lottery and the opportunity to select long-favoured No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

That privilege now belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks, who ended up winning the lottery.

The Blackhawks had the third-best odds (11.5%) at winning the first overall pick. The Anaheim Ducks had the best odds (25.5%), but instead won the second overall selection.

The only team that moved down in order is the Columbus Blue Jackets, from second to third.

The draft lottery results are as follows:

  1. Chicago Blackhawks
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Columbus Blue Jackets
  4. San Jose Sharks
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Arizona Coyotes
  7. Philadelphia Flyers
  8. Washington Capitals
  9. Detroit Red Wings
  10. St. Louis Blues
  11. Vancouver Canucks
  12. Ottawa Senators (Arizona Coyotes)
  13. Buffalo Sabres
  14. Pittsburgh Penguins
  15. Nashville Predators
  16. Calgary Flames
