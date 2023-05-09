No Bedard: Canadiens find out draft position following lottery

While they were guaranteed a top-seven pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens did not exactly luck out in Monday night’s draft lottery.

As a result, the Habs have ended with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

Les jeux sont faits! Les Canadiens auront le 5e choix au #RepêchageLNH de 2023 à Nashville! The results are in! The Canadiens will have the 5th overall pick at the 2023 #NHLDraft in Nashville!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vxo6iLDAVW — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 9, 2023

With 68 points and a record of 31-45-6, Montreal finished their season in 28th place in the league’s standings — right behind the Arizona Coyotes. They had the fifth-best odds of coming out on top in the lottery, but ultimately stayed put.

Their poor season stats gave them an 8.5% chance of winning the lottery and the opportunity to select long-favoured No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

That privilege now belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks, who ended up winning the lottery.

The Blackhawks had the third-best odds (11.5%) at winning the first overall pick. The Anaheim Ducks had the best odds (25.5%), but instead won the second overall selection.

The only team that moved down in order is the Columbus Blue Jackets, from second to third.

The draft lottery results are as follows: