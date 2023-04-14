The Montreal Canadiens' draft lottery odds are officially set

After losing to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens’ odds of winning the draft lottery have officially been set.

In a tight game that could have gone either way, Montreal’s season ended in another regulation loss. With 68 points and a record of 31-45-6, the Habs will finish the season in 28th place in the league’s standings — behind the Arizona Coyotes. As a result they have the fifth best odds at winning the draft lottery on May 8.

And what are those odds exactly?

A mere 8.5%. That means there’s a 91.5% that Montreal doesn’t get the chance to select long-favoured no. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

As for where they’re most likely to land, there’s a 44.2% chance that Montreal gets the sixth overall pick. The Canadiens also have an 8.8% chance of winning the second-overall pick, a 24.5% chance at picking fifth, and a 13.9% chance to pick seventh.

Meanwhile, the last place Anaheim Ducks currently have a 25.5% chance at winning the lottery and an 18.8% chance at the second overall pick.