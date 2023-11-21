Carey Price explains why he left the Canadiens' group chat

Despite not officially retiring from the NHL, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price’s return to the game is beyond unlikely.

In fact, the 36-year-old, who has dealt with a severe knee injury for years, even admitted that it wouldn’t happen “barring a miracle.”

Now living in Kelowna, BC, with his family, the Habs’ former starter recently spoke to NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs about coming to terms with the end of a career that saw him reach plenty of milestones between the Canadiens’ crease.

In the newly published interview, Price revealed that he’s been keeping his distance from the club in more ways than one, starting with leaving the players’ group chat this fall.

“I kind of felt like this year, it’s time to get off the group chat,” he said. “But I still talk to some of the guys. I talk to [goalie] Jake [Allen] every so often to see how he’s doing. I keep in touch with a lot of them, checking in on them.”

Now a full-time dad of three, Price also admitted that he seldom gets time to watch the Canadiens play on TV, but keeps up with the team.

“I keep track of what the ‘Habs’ are doing but I hardly ever watch TV. The kids dominate it in the evening,” Price said. “But I’ve bought a [TV] sports package for the first time in a long time.

“My primary focus is my family and my health so I’m just really enjoying being present with my kids. It’s been a real blessing to watch them grow up,” he added.

Despite being with the franchise since 2005, he’s even open to being traded if that’s what the team wants. When asked if he’d waive his no-move clause if Montreal found a taker for his contract, which expires after the 2025-26 season, Price said he would.

“For sure, any way I can help now,” he said. “I’m still a part of the team and if I can help in any way, I’m here.”

The last time he saw NHL action was for the final handful of games in the 2021-2022 season, the last of which saw the Canadiens beating the Florida Panthers by a score of 10-2.

While he was still hopeful that he could get surgery and heal his knee at the time, Price, who was regularly receiving shots and anti-inflammatories in order to play, said he went into that game believing it could be his last.

“I prepared that day like I’d be playing my final game,” Price said. “I didn’t know for sure. At that time, I was still trying to weigh my options of having another surgery.”

“That whole day I kind of took everything in, as if were my last game, just really being aware of everything that I did throughout the day. The routine, the noises, the scenes,” he added.

No matter what the future holds, though, the Canadiens’ all-time wins leader can expect a warm reception every time he enters the Bell Centre, as he has for the past two home openers.

“That was heartwarming,” he said of his most recent visit to the arena he called home for over a decade. “I don’t know if there’s anything that I can compare that to. Heartwarming and uplifting.”