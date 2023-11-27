Dealing with a knee injury that has likely ended his career, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price may be far from the ice these days. But that hasn’t stopped him from forming ties with the next generation of netminders.

As a recent guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres spoke about getting to know the goalie he grew up idolizing as a Canadiens fan in Montreal.

And as it turns out, the first time Levi met Price was about a decade ago.

“I met him, probably I was 11 or 12 years old, just became a goalie,” the 21-year-old revealed. “That was really cool, especially growing up in Montreal, idolizing him, going to see his games.”

Levi also recounted the time he shared an impromptu phone call with his hero when Price happened to be seated next to the rookie’s girlfriend at a Toronto Raptors preseason game at the Bell Centre in 2022.

“My girlfriend Facetimes me. And then hands him over the phone,” he explained, chuckling. “We just had a quick conversation. I just wished him the best.”

Goalies helping goalies 🤝 Devon Levi grew up idolizing Carey Price and now has been getting his full support and advice. Nothing beats the hockey community. 📺: https://t.co/UzPGEQbulv pic.twitter.com/lN1wtXDrRk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 27, 2023

Their third encounter was initiated by Price, though, when the 35-year-old reached out to Levi shortly after making his NHL debut earlier this year.

“A couple months later when I started with the Sabres, he sent me a really nice text – like two paragraphs, just giving me some advice, telling me to enjoy the process every single day,” Levi said.

“Damn,” host Paul Bissonette said in amazement.

“He says he wishes he was just starting out also. He’s excited to follow,” Levi added. “It was a really cool, like full-circle moment.”

While one goaltender’s career began at the tail end of the other’s, comparisons between Price and Levi have been made. At the 2021 World Juniors, Levi broke Price‘s tournament record with a .964 save percentage and tied the world junior shutout record with three perfect games.

There’s also a similarity on the physical side, with many noting that Levi actually resembles a young Price.

Lots of people out there saying Sabres rookie Devon Levi looks like Carey Price… do you see it? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/sADwBWAEX1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 4, 2023

If Levi continues to follow in the 36-year-old’s footsteps, a career full of triumphs, accolades, and glory awaits.

In the meantime, though, he’s got some pretty good company in his corner.