Canadiens forward played entire period with fractured leg

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Alex Belzile will miss the remaining five games of the season due to a fractured leg.

Belzile, who was playing during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, likely suffered the injury after he was hit by a shot from Sebastian Aho in the second period of the game. Despite probably being in a world of pain, the 31-year-old summoned the strength to finish the game and play out the remaining period.

To be fair, he likely did not know the extent of the injury.

The St-Éloi native has amassed six goals and eight assists in 31 games with the Canadiens and 26 points in 31 games with the Laval Rocket this season.

The team also released medical updates regarding other injured players. Unsurprisingly, it was revealed that forward Sean Monahan, who has been off the ice since early December, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing groin surgery.

As of now, the list of Habs players with season-ending injuries is as follows:

Arber Xhekaj

Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky

Christian Dvorak

Josh Anderson

Kaiden Guhle

David Savard

Alex Belzile

Sean Monahan

Montreal, who currently sit in 28th place in the NHL, will conclude their season on Thursday, April 13 against the Boston Bruins.