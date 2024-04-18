Two Canadiens prospects are lighting it up in the OHL playoffs

The Montreal Canadiens have seen plenty of their prospects shine in the NHL over the course of the 2023-24 season.

And with the way things are going at the junior level, that trend could likely continue into next year. With the OHL playoffs in full swing, the Canadiens have two forward prospects making some major waves.

With both averaging more than a point per game, Canadiens hopefuls Filip Mesar and Owen Beck are leading the way for their respective teams in the postseason.

Filip Mesar

Selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, Mesar has had a great season with Kitchener Rangers, with the centre scoring 52 points over 45 games.

He’s continued that level of production into the playoffs and currently has one goal and 14 assists for 15 points in just nine postseason games, positioning himself in second in the league’s playoff points leaderboard.

With that said, the Slovakian forward’s heroics may not be enough to keep his team in the mix, as the Rangers are currently down 3-0 in a series against the London Knights.

Registering one point in less than two full games in the Laval Rocket‘s bottom six at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, Canadiens management decided that Mesar was not ready for the AHL.

It’s safe to assume he has changed their minds.

Owen Beck

Canadiens fans already got a small glimpse of centre Owen Beck last season when he made his Habs debut in a game against the Ottawa Senators in January of 2023.

Tied for 18th in OHL scoring this year, the 20-year-old netted an impressive 34 goals and 81 points over 57 games with the Peterborough Petes and Saginaw Spirit this season.

Beck, drafted 33rd overall by Montreal in 2022, currently has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in eight playoff games, leading his team.

He’ll have at least two more games to bump those numbers up as the Spirit are tied 2-2 in a series with the Soo Greyhounds.

Given he’s already gotten his feet wet with the Habs once before, fans can expect Beck to return to the NHL next season.