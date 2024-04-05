Canadiens' Armia has been nominated for an NHL trophy

When the Montreal Canadiens sent forward Joel Armia down to the AHL earlier this season, many fans thought his tenure with the team was coming to an end. He’s since become an NHL award nominee.

Rather than letting his confidence dwindle due to the demotion, the 30-year-old winger focused on his game in the AHL, netting six goals and nine points in just eight games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ minor league affiliate.

The short stint, which resulted in his recall to the NHL in late November, seems to have ignited a spark under Armia, who is now third in scoring on the Canadiens.

As a result, he’s being rewarded for his efforts, with the team announcing Friday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) selected the Finland native as the team’s candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

Joel Armia is the Canadiens' candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy for the 2023-24 season! 👏 Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/mbeVT9TdaY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2024

Won by goaltender Carey Price in 2022, the Masterton Memorial Trophy has been awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

The winner is selected by a PHWA poll at the end of the regular season, which is great timing, considering Armia has netted five goals in his last five outings.

With 16 goals on the season, Armia has already tied his season-high goal mark, reaching the feat in only 59 games this year.

The veteran winger will also play his 500th NHL career game on Sunday, April 7, against the New York Rangers.