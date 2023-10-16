"Can't do a Habs jersey": Bedard snubs Canadiens fan seeking autograph

Chicago Blackhawks forward and highly touted rookie Connor Bedard was booed by some Montreal Canadiens fans on Saturday during his Bell Centre debut.

But it turns out he’s still pretty popular with others.

In a video shared by the Blackhawks’ social media team and later reposted by X user @JayGold85, the 18-year-old could be seen signing fans’ jerseys during Chicago’s pre-game practice at the Habs’ home rink.

As he made his way out of the dressing room and onto the ice, he was met with a few young spectators.

And while he gladly took the time to provide an autograph to a young Hawks fan wearing his name and number, he did not provide the same courtesy to another wearing a Cole Caufield Canadiens jersey

“Can you sign my back?” the Montreal fan, who had already snapped selfies with Bedard, asked eagerly.

“Oh, I can’t do a Habs jersey,” he replied, chuckling.

Young Habs fan asks Connor Bedard to sign his Cole Caufield jersey. The result:

(via @NHLBlackhawks IG) pic.twitter.com/HOc1ct2Qdi — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) October 14, 2023

Some would call it karma, as later that evening, Bedard was met with a chorus of boos from the home crowd every time he touched the puck.

And perhaps the mob’s tactics worked, as Bedard’s team lost the game 3-2 with the rookie sensation still managing to pick up an assist and extend his point streak to three games.

Bedard showed maturity, though, and was able to take Montreal’s tough love in stride.

“I loved it, it was great. I didn’t really think of it before the game but thought it was awesome,” Bedard told reporters postgame when asked about the crowd. “I think that makes the game more fun when the crowd is really into it like that. It was good. I enjoy that stuff.”

Bedard and Chicago head to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday night to take on the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Canadiens return to action Tuesday night when they play host to the Minnesota Wild.

With files from Daily Hive’s Adam Laskaris