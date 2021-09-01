Quebec police issue Amber Alert for missing three-year-old boy

The Sûreté du Québec issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night for a missing three-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 36-year-old man at 1 pm on August 31.

Jake Côté went missing from Sainte-Paule, roughly 630 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

According to the provincial police force, the main suspect is David Côté. Police describe him as 5’7″, 180 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Voici une nouvelle photo de l’enfant. Veuillez ne plus tenir compte de la précédente image transmise. pic.twitter.com/Ia88TMnN2q — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 1, 2021

The boy was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweater, jeans, and beige boots. He weighs 30 lbs.

Police say his hair is shorter than presented in the photo.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking anyone who sights the pair, or who has additional information, to call 911.