If you’re thinking of a summer vacation, here’s something to consider: Air Transat will be gradually restarting flights this April.

You’ll soon be able to fly from multiple Canadian cities to 25 European destinations, including the six it currently serves.

The airline will also operate over 250 direct flights every week on 69 direct routes.

“The numbers tell us clearly that with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions worldwide, people are more ready than ever to plan their next trip, whether to Europe, the U.S., Canada or to South destinations,” said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat.

From Montreal, the airline will serve 11 European countries this summer with direct round-trip flights for under $900 to cities like Paris, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Malaga, Glasgow, and more.

Need more good news? Due to the popularity of southern Portugal, Air Transat will now fly to Faro year-round.

There will also be more domestic routes, which will allow Canadians to access international flights via connections in Toronto and Montreal.

As for US destinations, Montrealers can fly to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Air Transat will soon be adding California to the list with flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco via Montreal.

And because destinations in the south are popular throughout the year, travellers can fly from Montreal to Cancun, Holguin, Port-au-Prince-Samana Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santa Clara, and Varadero.

“The outlook for the summer season is favourable, and our abundant air offering, which includes the vast majority of our pre-pandemic destinations as well as exciting new routes, is enabling us to respond to the significant pent-up demand,” said Adamo. “This surge in demand has also allowed us to increase capacity on certain key routes between now and the end of the winter season.”

Depending on which destination you choose, get your walking shoes or flip-flops ready.