Montreal is under a snowfall warning, and we are about to get walloped

Montreal’s forecast is calling for ⁠— you guessed it ⁠— more snow this week.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning that is currently in effect for the following areas in southern Quebec:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to the latest forecast, snow with total accumulations of 15 to 20 cm is expected on Tuesday. Environment Canada says “snow will develop Tuesday morning and will persist through the evening.”

As a result, drivers should prepare for changing road conditions as there can be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.

With a low of -5°C, Tuesday evening will likely be met with showers or light flurries. The snow is expected to persist throughout Wednesday and Thursday as well.

For more information and updated weather reports, you can visit the Environment Canada website.