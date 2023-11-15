A first-of-its-kind ultra-luxe mountain lodge is opening this week in Whistler, and with prices of up to $26,000 per night during the holiday season, it is likely the most exclusive accommodation in what is arguably one of the country’s most luxurious ski destinations.

Nestled just minutes away from the famed slopes of Whistler, the brand new 12,000-square-foot Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa is billed as the province’s most luxurious, fully serviced private retreat.

From the moment you enter the private lodge, which is situated amid stunning views of the Coastal Mountains in the WedgeWoods neighbourhood just north of Whistler, you understand that you are indulging in luxury to the highest degree.

Just off the spacious foyer is an impressive floor-to-ceiling glass-encased wine cellar stocked with thousands of bottles of wine.

Guests to the lodge are treated to a champagne sabering reception upon arrival, a memorable experience and a quick glimpse into what’s to come during their luxurious retreat.

The property accommodates 20 guests within 10 spacious primary suites with spa-like ensuites over two levels. Each bedroom has a zen feel, with private patios featuring seating areas and fire pits looking into the adjacent mountains.

The sprawling space was designed with large group gatherings in mind, including corporate retreats, family ski holidays, sumptuous girls’ weekends and celebrity getaways.

The owners are also open to hosting weddings and larger groups, with 50 people or more for private receptions.

The lodge’s interior design reads like a five-star hotel, with multiple spacious sitting rooms and a dining space worthy of Michelin-star meals.

It has everything you’d want for a large-scale gathering: There’s a children’s play area in the works with a climbing wall, a conference room if you must take a meeting, billiards and games room for family game nights, and a fully stocked bar.

But the icing on the cake is surely the state-of-the-art movie theatre, with seating for up to 24 people on reclining velvet armchairs that slide into a fully reclined position with the touch of a button.

It is also full-service. While the lodge has an impressive kitchen that would be a dream to cook in, there’s also a private chef on site who can personalize and craft menus for each group.

Bill Grimshaw, most recently the executive chef at Basalt Wine and Salumeria in the heart of Whistler, has a very fresh and very local feel to his cuisine and is even planning to plant a seasonal garden on the property to have “lodge-to-plate” fresh herbs and produce in his dishes.

Offerings for guests include a hearty pre-activity continental breakfast with freshly baked bread and pastries, cheese and chocolate apres ski fondues, and decadent dinners highlighting the diversity of fresh ingredients grown and sourced in the Sea to Sky region.

The adjacent private spa facility is truly like having your own keys to a resort-level Scandinavian spa.

Visitors can enjoy hot and cold therapy with the swimming pool, spacious hot tub and cold plunge pool.

A stunning floor-to-ceiling live plant wall is the centrepiece of the spa. It includes a large sauna and steam room and a private chill couch lounge bed for taking a cheeky nap.

There are treatment rooms for facials and massages, a yoga room, and a gym. For discerning yogis, a teacher can be brought in to teach private lessons to guests.

An unforgettable experience

The lodge is a dream realized for owners Dan and Keltie Holdsworth, part of the family who envisioned, built, and designed the facility to showcase the best that Whistler has to offer.

Having completed the build on their own custom home just across the road only a few years ago, they saw the potential for the stunning property and wanted to share the experience of their neighbourhood with people visiting the region from around the world.

“We are thrilled to witness the realization of our long-held vision for the Lodge,” says Keltie Holdsworth.

“We firmly believe that the guest experience at the Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa will be an extraordinary and truly exceptional affair.”

The full-service and worry-free experience starts from the moment of booking. Private transportation can be arranged from the airport or helipad if you’re travelling by private helicopter, naturally. Transport within Whistler is included, with vehicle options including a 14-seater passenger van or six-seater Tesla Model X.

The live-in concierge and housekeeper take care of every detail a traveller could worry about, from the timing of meals to sightseeing excursions to recommendations for where to eat — although with the private chef, it’s hard to think of a reason to leave, really.

Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa is slated to open on November 17, 2023.

Full-service rates start at $12,500 per night in the shoulder season and up to $26,450 per night during the holidays next year, with a three-night minimum stay.