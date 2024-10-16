The fall season is in full swing, and more important than the crisp weather and pumpkin-spiced lattes are the cozy staycations you have planned — and there’s no better place for a fall visit than dreamy Vancouver Island North.

Witnessing the untamed natural beauty of Vancouver Island North is a singularly breathtaking experience, with gorgeous landscapes, awe-inspiring wildlife sightings, and plenty of outdoor adventures to be had.

But nature isn’t the only thing you can connect to if you decide to visit. Here are just a few reasons Vancouver Island North is the ideal sweater-weather destination.

Arts & culture you’ll love exploring

The beauty of Vancouver Island North isn’t just found in its stunning natural setting, but it’s also deeply tied to its vibrant cultural and artistic communities.

Alert Bay is a definite stop so you can visit the U’Mista Cultural Centre, the interactive Culture Shock Galley, and the world’s tallest totem pole.

Port Hardy is also littered with cultural nooks to explore, with the Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre leading the charge — where you can learn all about the wonderful world of salmon.

Every cultural centre hosts a rotating mix of local galleries, artisan studios, and creative workshops, so there’s always something new and exciting to do. You can even take it all in at your own pace with a self-guided art tour!

Incredible culinary delights

Dining out in Vancouver Island North is a must — with indulgent local cuisine you simply can’t skip!

Devil’s Bath Brewing is a locally owned and operated favourite with a rotating selection of different beers on tap (and house-made kombucha for those who don’t partake). A more casual pub experience, Sporty Bar and Grill is the spot to grab a game of pool or catch up with friends.

If a quick pick-me-up is all you need, then look out for McWilkies food truck, which always serves the best burgers, sandwiches, and wraps around.

Looking for somewhere to make a quick coffee run? Mugz 2.0 in Port McNeill or Foggy Mountain Coffee Co. in Port Alice are both exceptional cafes packed with delicious drinks and scrumptious bites.

For a more upscale dining experience packed with First-Nation flavours and local ingredients, nax’id’ Pub, located in the Kwa’lilas Hotel, has a menu prepared by Executive Chef Jamal Khaifallah and is the ideal night out in Port Hardy.

Cozy accommodations for maximum relaxation

No getaway is complete without a toasty and warm place to come home to after a fun-filled day of activities!

Resorts abound here, with Cluxewe Resort, Telegraph Cove Resort, and Port Hardy RV Resort and Log Cabin serving as the best options for idyllic nights under the stars. Scenic views are also available when you stay at the charming and rustic Oceanfront Hotel, which has maximum beachfront access.

Get lost in nature while staying at The Cabins at Alert Bay, where you’re just steps away from Alert Bay’s most historic nature trails.

If you’re looking to get away in style, Kwa’lilas Hotel has four-star accommodations and amenities made for you to unwind.

Don’t wait! Fall in love with Vancouver Island North and book your trip today.