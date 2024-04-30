5 unique experiences you have to check out in BC’s wine country

The Napa of the North is calling! Penticton is heading into spring, meaning you can get the first sip of your favourite vintages and vineyards before the busy season begins.

There are over 180 vineyards across the South Okanagan, producing over 75 different types of grapes, and Penticton is the focal point to discover some of the best wine regions in the country.

With so many ways to experience Penticton’s incredible wines and gorgeous scenery, we’ve rounded up a few to help get you inspired for your next trip over. Plus, you’ll be able to visit many of these local attractions fuel-free… almost!

Stay sustainable with a Tesla wine tour

Ride around in electric style with Farm to Glass Wine Tours — where you can build your own custom tour driving around in a Tesla!

Planning your tour at Farm to Glass means getting exclusive access to the best wine tastings that suit you, a picturesque lunch overlooking a vineyard, lakeside, or gardens, with temperature-controlled storage to ensure all the wine you’ve purchased doesn’t get too hot.

You’ll also be accompanied by an expert guide making sure you’re getting the best of the best. Tours are run through different regions, including Naramata Bench, South Okanagan (Oliver & Osoyoos), Okanagan Falls & Kaleden, and the newly available Garnet Valley & Summerland region — with a donation from every tour made to a local charity.

If you’re an eco-savvy traveller who wants to minimize their carbon footprint while on vacation, Farm to Glass is the way to go!

A unique taste through the Aikins Loop

Those who plan ahead will love a self-guided tour through Naramata with the Grape Savvy Wine Trolley (think San Francisco cable cars).

Start with your first hop-off at Naramata Inn with a fabulous lunch at The Restaurant or a cocktail at the Eliza Wine Bar. Then hop back on the trolley and head to the Aikins Loop to taste four unique wineries — each with its own specialization. Your hop-off stop will be at the Bench d’Or East Pull Out to start sipping through some of the region’s best wineries.

You’ll get picturesque views at the family-owned and operated Deep Roots Winery, then make your way through the eclectic mix of fruit wines and ciders at Elephant Island Winery, followed by the big reds and award-winning Riesling from Van Westen. Finish off the tour with the juicy wines of JoieFarm Winery — where superb views from their picnic lawn await!

Once you’re done, hop back on the trolley at Van Westen and head back into Penticton for dinner after a wonderful afternoon of wine tasting.

Take in the best of the South Okanagan



Looking to take all the guesswork out of your wine tour? Thankfully, there’s Vivid Tours — which offers the best value you can get!

Ride in one of the luxurious wine touring vans with the experience that suits your style (full and half-day options are available). Whether you want to hit up Summerland, Naramata Beach, or Okanagan Falls, check out the District Wine Village, or head further down south into Oliver or Osoyoos, Vivid Tours offers a little something for everyone.

An action-packed wine tour

Sure, a beautiful wine tour is reason enough to visit Penticton, but if you’re the adventurous type who wants a thrill-filled vacation with your wine, there are a few active tours you can check out.

Hoodoo Adventures offers a Kayak & Wine Tour that’ll have you paddle north through Okanagan Lake to take in the sights before you sip on vintages from premium boutique wineries along the Naramata Bench.

You can also traverse the beautiful natural landscape through Epic Cycling & Outdoor Adventure Tours, where an expert guide will help you through an exclusive personalized cycling/wine tour. If you’re more partial to a nice hike, the Epic Vineyard Hike will showcase the charming wildlife and semi-arid desert country with a good workout and a delicious tasting to top it off.

More than just the premiere wine country

While the big pull for Penticton is the wineries, there are plenty of amazing sights to behold even if wine is not your “main” thing.

You can wine and dine, or enjoy a cheese pairing, at the Oven Restaurant at Upper Bench Winery & Creamery, where they serve up hand-made Neapolitan-style pizzas using in-house cheese from their custom-made Forno Bravo oven. Want the best view of Naramata Bench while you’re dining on Asian tapas? Then The Bistro at Bench 1775 Winery is just for you!

If you want more, pardon the pun, spirited options, there are cocktails galore available to try at places like Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar and Chulo Tapas & Bar. Brew-heads can also get their fill of the vibrant Penticton craft beer scene, with eight amazing craft breweries — most within walking distance of the downtown core.

BC’s wine country is calling, are you ready to answer? You can plan your trip to visit Penticton with daily direct flights from Vancouver and Calgary. So stay a while, and experience this glorious wine country for yourself.