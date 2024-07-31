How to find zen at the luxurious Sparkling Hill Resort this summer

Summertime is in full swing, and it’s the perfect season to rejuvenate your well-being, both inside and out.

The luxurious Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa in Vernon, BC, is here to help. It’s the ultimate wellness destination for those who need to get away from it all, relax, and unwind.

If self-care is on your summer checklist, then this award-winning resort needs to be on your travel calendar.

Sparkling Hill Resort is perfectly positioned on top of Mount Royce and overlooks beautiful Lake Okanagan. Of course, the stunning vistas are not the only reason why guests keep coming back to the adults-only four-diamond resort.

From soaker tubs in every guest room to outdoor infinity pools and the 40,000 sq ft KurSpa with seven steam and sauna rooms, an Igloo for cooling off, experience showers, and more, one can expect to bask in a serene state of luxury.

Book a penthouse, mountain, or lake view room and soak up the bliss before choosing from one of over 100 spa treatments. There is a wide selection of signature options for revitalization, and the resort also specializes in wellness retreats, which are customized to help guests reach their unique self-care goals. Pet-friendly rooms are also available.

There are 25 km of trails surrounding the resort, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to experience the Okanagan’s natural beauty on walks and hikes in the area. Golfing, biking, and wine tours are all nearby, and you can even drive to the downtown Vernon core in just 15 minutes from the resort.

And when you’re ready to indulge your appetite, visit the three mouthwatering dining experiences on-site.

Treat yourself to gourmet dining in PeakFine Restaurant, traditional Austrian fare in Gerni’s Farmhouse, or casual snacks in the coffee and wine bar, Barrique & Java. Terrace dining for lunch is also available during the summer.

Sparkling Hill is ready to welcome you whether you’re on a solo trip, a girls’ vacation or a couples retreat with its West Coast Resident Getaway. Guests can enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail for use in any of our dining outlets during their stay up to August 31.

The West Coast Resident Getaway offer is valid on two-night stays or longer and is open to residents of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Washington State.

Treat yourself to a well-deserved break in some of BC’s most tranquil surroundings this summer. Visit SparklingHill.com to book your getaway today.