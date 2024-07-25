Win a $2,500 CanaDream RV vacation in Daily Hive's birthday giveaway

We all love going on summer road trips, especially to celebrate a birthday. And in honour of our sweet 16th anniversary, we’re sending YOU on a getaway!

Daily Hive launched on July 22, 2008, as Vancity Buzz, rebranded nationally in 2016, and has been your home for news, culture, sports, entertainment, travel, small business, and development every single day.

And to thank you for supporting us for the last 16 years, we’re giving you a chance to win an epic CanaDream RV vacation valued at $2,500.

Because summer fun is even better when you say, “I won!”

CanaDream has been helping Canadians hit the road and explore the great outdoors for the past 30 years. It has seven locations across the country to choose from – including Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Whitehorse, Halifax, Montreal and Toronto — and its modern fleet means you can drive in comfort and style.

Canada’s premium RV rental and sales brand offers a wide selection of vehicles ranging from deluxe van campers for two people to spacious maxi-plus motorhomes that can accommodate up to six.

Need some help figuring out what to do on your next excursion? The CanaDream Club allows access to more than 1,500 private campgrounds and delivers exclusive offers and discounts on attractions to make your journey even easier. You can also use the Festival Finder and the newly launched Iconic Experiences Finder to discover the very best experiences from coast to coast.

You’re in good hands with CanaDream, which was recently recognized as a finalist for the Business of the Year award at the Canadian Tourism Awards which honors organizations that serve exceptional experiences to travelers across the country. You’ll also receive 24/7 roadside assistance for the duration of your rental.

Whether you’re sightseeing or stargazing, hiking or wine touring, CanaDream is ready to help you explore the best that Canada has to offer. Head to CanaDream.com to start planning your getaway, discover the latest hot deals, find huge savings on relocation offers, and more.

The prize

Five-day vacation rental of an RV from any of CanaDream’s seven locations

The prize must be consumed between October 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. The prize is not transferable and can’t be redeemed for cash value. It is recommended that booking takes place at least 30 days prior to travel or longer for travel during peak holiday season. More terms and conditions can be found here.

This prize package is valued at $2,500.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Enter online by simply visiting the site, checking out the prize, and entering for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy.

Follow @canadreamrv and @dailyhivecanada on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

