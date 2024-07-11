7 unforgettable bucket list things to do while in Singapore

Oftentimes we find the most epic, larger-than-life experiences in places that require a journey that’s just as sizeable. Singapore is undoubtedly one of those destinations.

Air Canada’s inaugural flight from Vancouver to Singapore took off in April, and the new, year-round service will operate four times weekly, giving passengers ample opportunity to make their way to the global metropolis.

This 7,965-mile route from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Changi International Airport (SIN) has a flying time of 16 hours and five minutes.

It’s the airline’s longest flight measured by distance and certainly the longest one I’ve ever buckled up for.

The lengthy journey naturally calls for ample snacks, drinks, and a solid selection of in-flight entertainment, all of which Air Canada was able to provide in the economy cabin.

With the 15-hour time difference at my doorstep, sleep-in-flight is ideal if you can swing it. Otherwise, the plane is scheduled to land just after 7 am Singapore time, meaning you have an entire day to push through that inevitable, no-sleep, post-flight jet lag if you’re anything like me.

Whether you’re landing in Singapore for the first or the tenth time, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to do anything other than hit the ground running. Well, maybe hit the ground walking, because both the excitement and the humidity start as soon as you leave the airport.

A Snapshot of Singapore

Known as the “City in Nature” and famous for its bustling hawker centres and stunning architecture, it can be slightly overwhelming to prioritize everything you can do in this unique place during a single trip.

Located in Southeast Asia, off the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, Singaporeans enjoy summer all year round. The destination typically boasts a tropical climate anywhere from 25 to 33°C.

The country is a rich cultural mosaic with a population of five million people from four major groups: Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Eurasian.

For English speakers, Singapore is a great place to start when exploring Southeast Asia. The languages of Singapore include English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, and keep an ear to the ground for the local lingo, Singlish, in your travels, too.

Hungry? Thirsty? Craving the opportunity to tick something off your global bucket list? Singapore is the place to be.

I spent five full days here doing just that. Here are seven unforgettable things to do when in Singapore.

Devour bites at a Hawker Centre

A variety of cultures living in close quarters typically means a fantastic mix of eats, and Singapore takes the cake in this department.

While there are ample critically acclaimed cocktail bars and dine-in table service restaurants to check out, Singapore’s hawker food is the highlight when it comes to grub, at least, for me it was.

There are popular hawker centres island-wide. During my trip, I visited one of the most popular — Chinatown Complex Food Centre. This is the largest hawker centre in Singapore, so you can imagine I was spoiled for choice.

Centres offer first-come-first-serve seating, and there’s an etiquette when it comes to dining in these communal spaces.

Folks can reserve a seat by leaving a personal item, like an umbrella, in their place while they purchase food at a stall. Sitting with other people is expected, and table littering is a no-no, punishable by a fine in Singapore.

Singapore’s world-class hawker fare includes dishes from all over the globe. One must-try dish I had to seek out was the Chicken Rice. I quickly gathered this was an iconic Singaporean staple dish.

Tender chicken, fragrant rice, and toppings like garlic paste, chili sauce, and more make this offering simple yet addictive. Upon tasting it, I instantly understood the hype.

Other morsels to note? Chilli Crab, Char Kway Teow (aka fried carrot cake), Nasi Lemak, Roti Prata, Laksa, and Kaya Toast.

Stroll through Gardens by The Bay

One of Singapore’s most recognizable landmarks has got to be the spectacular Supertrees at the Gardens by The Bay, which you can find in the open air.

In the evenings, these Supertrees are part of a spectacular light and sound show.

Gardens by The Bay also features two large air-conditioned conservatories, open-air gardens, and incredible views.

One of the two domes, the Cloud Forest Dome, aims to replicate a tropical montane climate while the Flower Dome recreates a Mediterranean climate, offering a cool and dry place to enjoy nature.

The Cloud Forest dome also houses one of the world’s tallest indoor waterfalls.

They say the domes will take 2.5 hours to get through, but you could easily cover both in 1-1.5 hours based on my experience. Admission fees do apply for entry to the domes, but they are relatively reasonable, especially considering all the great photos you’ll get at this attraction.

Sip and Savour the Cocktail Scene

Singapore is famous for its cocktail scene, so if you’re willing to indulge in a spirit or two during your visit, please read on.

Aside from enjoying a Singapore Sling, which is known as the country’s national drink invented at the Long Bar at Raffles Hotel, folks should seek out sips from Brass Lion Distillery, or even better, check out the distillery itself.

I was told Brass Lion was the first of its kind in Singapore, a fully operational distillery creating its signature Singapore Dry Gin.

Founded by owner Jamie K, who also operates another popular watering hole, Chupitos Shots Bar in Clarke Quay, Brass Lion serves up a true Singaporean product that’s made in Singapore, something Jamie said was of the utmost importance during my facility tour.

Cocktail enthusiasts should be warned that you could truly bar-hop for days in Singapore. If you’re looking to narrow down your list, the most recent iteration of the World’s 50 Best Bars is a great list to reference.

Singapore’s legendary cocktail scene is typically well-represented on the list year after year, some notable ones to check out include Jigger & Pony, Sago House, and Atlas.

Considering hospitality is the name of the game in this country, you can also bet your hotel has a solid spot for sips as well. One-Ninety Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore is a great one; take it from me.

Stop and smell the flowers at the Singapore Botanic Garden

Singapore is home to the only tropical botanic garden on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The perfect place to stop and smell the roses, so to speak, people who head to this stunning spot can enjoy the National Orchid Garden. This area features a whopping 1,000 species of orchids and 2,000 hybrids, all on display in the picture-perfect setting of the gardens.

The National Orchid Garden has many must-see attractions to check out, including the Tropical Montane Orchidetum and the Sembcorp Cool House.

After taking in the beauty of the impressive array of orchids, greenery, and nature displays, garden-goers can enjoy a seated lunch at The Halia Restaurant, which is located within the destination’s Ginger Garden.

Dine at a Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Singapore’s array of Michelin-recognized dining options makes it tricky to land on where to eat, especially if it’s your first time visiting the country.

Lucky for me, we were directed straight to Candlenut, the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant.

Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Eurasian techniques and ingredients go into this popular style of cuisine.

Michelin outlined that Candlenut was known for its many “one-bite” dishes, and I certainly experienced that. But beyond the one-bite wonders and other Peranakan eats with an Indonesian twist, the warm service and airy yet cozy space hit the spot.

While à la carte is an option here, I’d recommend anyone dining at Candlenut for this first time do the chef’s tasting menu, aka Ah-Ma-Kase, as it’s a fantastic experience available during lunch and dinner service.

Restaurant Fiz was another Michelin-recognized destination I visited, and it was outstanding.

This concept from Chef-Owner Hafizzul Hashim is located in Tanjong Pagar, a historic district in the Central Business District of Singapore. Fiz describes its fare as an “exploration into Southeast Asia with the merging of ancient and contemporary cuisine.” Those who snag a reservation are in for a treat. The meal I had took my dinnermates and me down a path of intrigue and amazement. Each dish is thoughtfully curated to tell a story of Chef Fiz’s childhood growing up fishing and camping, as well as his experiences travelling the world. Restaurant Fiz recently received the Michelin Green Star in Singapore. This is a sustainability award from the prestigious organization, recognizing a combo of culinary excellence and an outstanding commitment to being eco-friendly. Soak in the Panoramic Views at Marina Bay Sands If there was one place to soak up what Singapore has to offer, it’s hard to deny that Marina Bay Sands would be the spot. The SkyPark Observation Deck is 56 storeys up and offers panoramic views of the city and its iconic landmarks, including Gardens by the Bay, the Supertree Grove, and more. While I did enjoy seeing the observation deck, someone suggested a drink on a patio at one of the rooftop restaurants was the real way to observe these amazing views without bumping elbows and iPhones with dozens of other eager tourists. That, quite frankly, sounded better. This notion prompted a visit to Lavo Italian Restaurant, where I “braved” the heat and sun, with a Singapore Sling in hand, to enjoy the sprawling outdoor terrace, 57 storeys up. If you’re coming to this destination, a rooftop patio would be my recommendation to really bask in the views. My only regret is not trying Lavo’s famous 20-layer Chocolate Cake. The Marina Bay Sands has ample selection when it comes to places to eat and drink. It boasts an impressive lineup of celebrity chef-approved concepts along with world-class retail options. Shopping here is a no-brainer as this spot houses 19 duplex and flagship stores by coveted luxury brands. Highlights include the world’s only floating Louis Vuitton Island Maison and an Apple store surrounded by water. Explore the Diverse Neighbourhoods Like any other city you are visiting, exploring and meandering the streets and neighbourhoods is always a must. Singapore is known for having several distinct and must-visit areas, including places like Chinatown, Kampong Gelam, Little India, Marina Bay, Sentosa Island, and the Singapore River, to name a few. Embarking on a Singapore River Bumboat Cruise is a fantastic way to break up your day and experience the iconic and historical district. This area boasts an electric nightlife scene when the day is done and features many important sights, such as the Asian Civilisations Museum.