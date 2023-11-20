There’s nothing like a well-deserved vacation to relax and recharge after a busy work schedule or challenging school semester. For many of us, budget is a deciding factor — influencing where we can afford to travel to, and for how long.

According to a recent survey conducted by AIR MILES, the number one reason most young Canadians book with a specific travel provider is that they know they’re getting the best price or deal — with Gen Z at 61% and Millennials at 63%.

The survey also reveals that flexibility in changes, cancellations, and payment, along with the ability to seamlessly book all your travel components in one place while earning rewards are also deciding factors for travellers.

Think that kind of saving and flexibility isn’t out there? Say hello to AIR MILES Travel: an all-in-one destination for all your travel booking needs that lets you earn Miles as you book to redeem on your next adventure or daily essentials — putting the dollars back in your pocket.

Whether it’s a winter escape to somewhere under the sun, a European summer, or a short weekend getaway, AIR MILES Travel is your start-to-finish travel booking platform that allows for flexibility, simplicity, and the opportunity to earn Reward Miles.

How the all-in-one travel platform works

Instead of navigating through multiple websites to get your travel plans sorted out and booked, AIR MILES Travel gives you the convenience of booking your flight, hotel, car rental, tours, excursions, and theme park tickets all in one place at competitive market rates — all while earning a lot more Miles on every booking.

This platform also allows you to build your own personalized packages, where you can customize your airline, fare type, accommodations, experiences, and the like with ease.

The best part? Bundling your package in a single transaction, lets you earn up to five times (5x) the Reward Miles, which you can then redeem on gas, groceries, merch, fun experiences, future travel plans, and more.

AIR MILES Travel also offers flexibility when it comes to payment, letting you use any major credit card, Dream Miles, or you can use a combination of both. Plus, BMO AIR MILES credit card, collectors will also earn three times the Miles on their total credit card spend.

Ready to get rewarded on your next trip? Visit AIR MILES Travel today to book all your travel needs in one place.